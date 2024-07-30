Orange County Public Schools to provide free school lunches for students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school for most students in Central Florida is less than two weeks away.

In Orange County, students will continue to receive free school lunches this year.

The district’s “Meals at no charge” program started last year.

Only families at Atwater Bay Elementary, Luminary Middle, and Innovation High School need to enroll in the program.

Those schools don’t have the necessary data for the free lunch provision.

All other students are automatically enrolled.

