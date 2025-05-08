Downtown shooting sparks Kissimmee city council to call for changes to downtown nightlife

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A shooting in Downtown Kissimmee is leading some to call for major changes to downtown nightlife.

Early Tuesday morning, Kissimmee Police said an argument that started at the Breeze bar on E.Dakin Avenue spilled onto the streets and led to a shooting in the Sunrail parking lot on Pleasant Street.

KPD said two people were shot, one in the leg and the other in head, but both people are expected to recover.

According to Police Chief Charles Broadway, detectives are working to make an arrest in the case and are interviewing witnesses.

The shooting became a topic of discussion during Tuesday’s Kissimmee City Council Meeting.

Commissioners and Mayor Jackie Espinosa asked city staff to draft an ordinance that would prioritize public safety in response to the shooting.

“One shooting is one too many,” said Espinosa, “Safety means people before any amount of profit.”

The mayor and commissioners want staff to enhance penalties for noisy bars and establishments that are not adhering to their liquor licenses. They also asked staff to write up new rules that would limit the hours alcohol can be served.

There should be no shootings. If we conduct our business appropriately, we should be able to mitigate all of that,” said Espinosa.

Nearly two years ago, a shooting at the Breeze bar first ignited conversations about downtown safety and led to more KPD officers patrolling weekend nights.

Breeze’s owner Ray Parsons told Channel 9 his bar staff is responsible and hardworking.

He said 98 percent of his customers are well behaved and doesn’t think limiting the hours for alcohol sales would solve the issues.

Igor Baez owns the Pa’l Callejón restaurant and bar in downtown, and agreed limiting alcohol sales was not the right solution.

Baez said in his 3 years of business he’s never had an issue with customers and added a restriction in alcohol sales would be devastating to his business.

“Probably a lot of business, they’re going to be out of business,” said Baez.

According to Baez, 70 percent of his weekend crowd comes between 10 pm and 1 am. He thinks more police downtown is a better solution.

Channel 9 also spoke with Kissimmee’s new Police Chief Charles Broadway who said downtown remains safe.

Broadway said officers are already patrolling the area and can sign up for extra shifts on weekend nights. According to the chief, soon officers will also be permanently based downtown via a new KPD unit.

“I think with the implementation of a downtown unit, working collaboratively and collectively with the business owners down here, I think together, we will ensure that our downtown is safe,” said Broadway.

While commissioners didn’t put a firm timeline on drafting new ordinances, Espinosa said she hoped one would be ready in the next 30 days.

Any ordinance drafted would still need to be heard publicly and then voted on by the city council.

“I’m a business owner, and time is of the essence for success,” said Espinosa, “Let’s get it done.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group