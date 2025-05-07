Multiple people shot at Walgreens in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police confirm there was a shooting at Walgreens on Taylor Road and Williamson Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement says they are treating multiple people.

Details are scarce, but a sergeant with the Port Orange Police Department said the situation is now under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

