‘We’re in a great spot’: BPS hires more than 300 new teachers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With less than two weeks until the first bell rings in Brevard County, the district’s superintendent says things looks great for the upcoming year.

Channel 9 caught up with Dr. Mark Rendell Tuesday morning at Satellite Beach High School.

Rendell, who was on hand for Brevard Public Schools’ annual New Teacher Academy, said staffing is solid.

More than 300 brand new teachers attended the orientation event, to learn about what Rendell touted as “The Brevard Way.”

BPS New Teacher Academy The district has hired more than 300 new teachers for the upcoming school year (WFTV staff)

The superintendent said the district’s teaching positions are 97% filled for the 2024-25 academic year.

With so many school districts facing serious teacher shortages, Rendell doesn’t take those stats for granted.

READ: Florida begins back-to-school tax holiday

“We’re in a great spot. We’re in a much better position than we were last year. We feel blessed that so many people have decided to come and work in Brevard.”

Rendell said he believes shortages have been caused in part by fewer people choosing the field of Education to earn a primary degree.

BPS New Teacher Academy The district has hired more than 300 new teachers for the upcoming school year (WFTV staff)

However, he noted what has significantly helped fill recent job vacancies are the many people have chosen teaching as a second career.

Rendell said over 60% of the district’s new teachers will come on board without any teaching background.

READ: ‘Still about 100 drivers down’: OCPS needs bus drivers for upcoming school year

For the hundreds of new employees of the district, the superintendent had some inspirational advice Tuesday morning.

BPS New Teacher Academy The district has hired more than 300 new teachers for the upcoming school year (WFTV staff)

“This is a “get to” profession. We get to impact the future every day. We get to work with young people, help them grow, mature.”

And Rendell believes the job goes far beyond what’s written in a book.

“Sure we teach them subject matter. But we’re actually teaching them how to become human beings and be a productive member of society. No one else gets to do that.”

READ: History in the making: Eatonville’s Hungerford ES ready to welcome preschoolers

The district said there are still some teaching jobs available.

If you’d like to explore a career with Brevard Public Schools, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group