Defense contractor Draper to triple its Titusville workforce

Draper, a nonprofit defense contractor based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has expanded its planned Titusville campus and will triple the number of employees there.

“Currently, we have about 50 employees in Titusville,” Vice President and General Manager of Navy Strategic Systems Robert Bacon told Orlando Business Journal. “This new facility will bring in another 100, bringing the total to around 150 employees.”

Not only will the Draper Strategic Enhanced Ground Test Facility add a second story and be larger than originally planned, but Bacon also said Draper has an option to expand its Titusville campus even further — a move that could happen in the late 2020s.

