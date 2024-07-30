Police: Man who sexually battered woman at UCF Downtown after following her off Lynx bus arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Police Department said Tuesday that a man who sexually battered a woman Sunday evening at the school’s downtown Orlando campus has been arrested.

Police said Lamarcus Bernard Robinson Jr. was riding a Lynx bus and followed a female passenger off the bus into the Amelia Street Garage, which is at West Amelia Street and North Hughey Avenue.

They said Robinson grabbed the woman’s wrist and pulled her into a stairwell, where he sexually battered her.

Read: Police: Man riding Lynx bus follows woman off bus, sexually batters her at UCF Downtown

Police said the woman called 911 and gave police a detailed description of Robinson.

They said they located Robinson on Monday evening with the help of the Orlando Police Department, and he was arrested on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Read: Tropical wave has an increased chance of development this week

Neither the victim nor the suspect is affiliated with UCF.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group