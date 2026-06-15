Rita’s Italian Ice introduces limited-time Mermaid flavor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is adding a new limited-time flavor for summer.

The company said its new Mermaid Italian Ice is a bright pink treat featuring berry and marshmallow flavors.

The flavor is topped with Unicorn Glitter and will be available at Rita’s locations nationwide through July 19.

Rita’s said the new flavor will also be used in two specialty treats.

The Mermaid Gelati layers Mermaid Italian Ice with vanilla frozen custard and is topped with Unicorn Glitter.

The Mermaid Ice Blender blends the berry-marshmallow Italian ice into a frozen drink, also topped with Unicorn Glitter.

“At Rita’s, we’re always looking for ways to create joyful experiences that bring families together, and Mermaid Italian Ice does exactly that,” Carmela Hughley, senior vice president of marketing insights and innovation at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, said in a news release.

Rita’s said its Italian ice is made fresh daily on-site and is available in a rotating selection of flavors.

For more information, visit Rita’s website.

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