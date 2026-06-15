Moen unveils $621 luxury backyard bathroom for Father’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Moen is leaning into Father’s Day with a one-of-a-kind backyard bathroom retreat.

The company said it will release its Port-A-Suite on Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. ET.

Moen describes the Port-A-Suite as a luxury standalone backyard bathroom designed to give dads a place for peace and quiet.

The custom-built suite includes Moen fixtures, a smart shower, smart lock door, modern interior design, ambient lighting and other amenities.

Only one Port-A-Suite will be released.

Moen launching $621 luxury backyard bathroom for Father’s Day According to Moen, the suite is valued at more than $50,000 but will be sold for $621, a price inspired by Father’s Day on June 21. (Moen)

According to Moen, the suite is valued at more than $50,000 but will be sold for $621, a price inspired by Father’s Day on June 21.

The first person to complete and submit a claim form will receive an exclusive purchase link to buy it, the company said.

Moen said the buyer will also have the option to upgrade the suite with an electronic cleansing toilet.

Delivery, installation and placement details will be coordinated with the buyer.

For more information, visit Moen’s Port-A-Suite website.

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