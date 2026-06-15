Chick-fil-A offers free side at Central Florida locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A restaurants across Central Florida are offering guests a free side for a limited time.

The offer is available through the Chick-fil-A app from Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 26.

Guests can choose one complimentary side from several options, including a small or medium fruit cup, small or medium waffle potato fries, small mac and cheese, side salad, Kale Crunch Side or cup of chicken noodle soup.

“We love finding ways to thank the community that supports our restaurants every day,” Matt Beach, local multi-restaurant owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Millenia Boulevard and Chick-fil-A The Mall at Millenia, said in a news release. “This is a fun way for our guests to enjoy a familiar favorite or try something entirely new on us.”

The offer is valid only at participating Central Florida-area Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Chik-Fil-A Sides

To claim the offer, guests can open or download the Chick-fil-A app and redeem the reward during the promotional window.

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