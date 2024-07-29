Police: Man riding Lynx bus follows woman off bus, sexually batters her at UCF Downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Police Department said Monday that a woman was sexually battered Sunday evening at the school’s downtown Orlando campus.

Police said a man riding a Lynx bus followed a woman who had been riding that same bus into the Amelia Street Garage, which is at West Amelia Street and North Hughey Avenue.

They said he grabbed her wrist and pulled her into a stairwell.

“With timely reporting to police and a detailed description from the survivor, UCF police detectives quickly identified the suspect and are working to obtain a warrant for his arrest,” police said in a news release.

Neither the victim nor the suspect is affiliated with UCF.

See a map of the scene below:

