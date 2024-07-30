Tropical wave has an increased chance of development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has an increased chance of development this week.

The disturbance now has a 60% chance of showing tropical development by later this week.

The system, currently east of the Leeward Islands, could become a tropical depression or tropical storm near the Bahamas.

What happens to it then is still a big question mark.

If it organizes quickly, it could strengthen into a tropical storm and move into Florida or up the eastern coast of the U.S.

If it stays weak, it could shoot into the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical wave east of the Leeward Islands has a 60% chance of development in the next 7 days. A tropical depression could form late this week. Interests in the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, and SE U.S. should monitor the progress of this system at https://t.co/VD8ljHgJUX. #flwx pic.twitter.com/zttGuTtjRM — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) July 30, 2024

As of Tuesday morning, the system is battling dry air, so development will be limited for the next two days.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

