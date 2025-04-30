Universal Orlando offers tickets to preview Epic Universe before its grand opening

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you just can’t wait to see Central Florida’s newest theme park, you may be in luck.

Universal Orlando is offering more guests a chance to visit the new Epic Universe theme park before it officially opens.

Preview tickets are now on sale to the general public, with visits available through May 19.

This is the final chance to see Universal’s new theme park before the grand opening on May 22.

Universal reminds any early parkgoers that some rides and experiences may still be in testing.

More information about Epic Universe can be found here.

