These new schools are opening this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s back to school season in two weeks.

Orange County students will head back to the classroom on Aug. 12.

Some students will be stepping onto brand new campuses.

Central Florida’s newly built schools:

Atwater Bay Elementary

The school will be located in Winter Garden on Atwater Bay Drive.

The school said its goal is to help each student develop an enthusiasm for learning, respect for self and others and skills to become an independent thinker.

Luminary Middle School

The school will be located in Lake Nona on Luminary Boulevard and Pearson Avenue.

The school said it will be “Igniting minds, inspiring creativity, and illuminating futures”.

Innovation High School

The school will be located east of Orlando International Airport on Dowden Road, in the Innovation Way corridor.

Innovation High School will help relieve Lake Nona High.

It will be the district’s 23rd traditional high school.

