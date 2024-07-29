See how Central Florida’s schools, districts were graded by state for 2023-24

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Florida Department of Education this week released its grades for the state’s schools and respective school districts – a barometer with important economic implications, given its ability to affect relocations and growth.

According to the report, most of Central Florida’s county school districts — Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia, for example — earned A’s or B’s.

Orange County Public Schools called its A grade a “combined effort.” The grade was an improvement from a B grade the previous year, according to state data. The last time Orange County earned an A was in 2019.

