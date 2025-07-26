Ex-Ormond Beach officer to be sentence Tuesday for slamming handcuffed woman to ground

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former Ormond Beach police officer apologized Thursday for slamming a handcuffed woman to the ground in December.

Jacob Cannon pled no contest for felony battery in court Thursday.

Video shows Cannon shoving Shanna McRee, and the woman smacking into a glass wall.

Before Cannon shoved McRee, the woman refused to take a breath test and didn’t follow Cannon’s orders to sit down during a DUI investigation. McRee was arrested for rear-ending a motorcycle while under the influence.

McRee testified Friday saying she wants Cannon to serve jail time.

She says she’s reminded of what happened that December night every time she looks in the mirror.

“It’s a permanent disfigurement I’ll have for the rest of my life,” McRee said.

McRee says she needed seven stitches from the gash left on her forehead.

“I have people ask me all the time about what happened,” When I take pictures, it’s plain as day,” McRee said.

Cannon apologized for his actions.

“I did black out and lost control,” Cannon said.

Cannon said he gave up his law enforcement certification and that he’s been getting counseling and treatment.

His attorneys say Cannon has Intermittent Explosive Disorder or PTSD, according to his doctors.

But prosecutors say remorse isn’t enough. The state and McRee asked the Judge to sentence Cannon to jail time.

“I just hope he gets some anger management and some sort of evaluation, so he does not do this to anyone else,” McRee said.

Former officer Jacob Cannon surrendered himself at the Volusia County Jail on Monday.

He is set to be sentenced next Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Volusia County Justice Center in Daytona Beach. Jacob Cannon pleaded no contest to felony battery in court Thursday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group