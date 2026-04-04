Warm Easter morning, storms possible by evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a warm and fairly dry Saturday, rain chances are on the rise for Easter Sunday.

The spotty showers will fade away this evening, with mostly clear skies again overnight.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 28, 2026 (WFTV)

Easter Sunday will feature increasing rain chances as the day progresses. Sunrise services will stay dry, with morning temps in the upper 60s.

Clouds will increase as the day progresses, with scattered showers and a few storms developing during the late afternoon and evening. Highs for Easter will be in the mid 80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 28, 2026 (WFTV)

We have Weather On the Way starting next week as a strong cold front pushes into the area. Rain will increase as the day progresses on Monday, with highs in the low 80s.

More moisture moves in on Tuesday, further increasing rain chances. We will also see gusty winds develop on Tuesday, with cooler highs in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 28, 2026 (WFTV)

Rain is now likely to continue into Wednesday, with more gusty winds. Temps for Wednesday will also be in the low 70s.

Better weather does return late next week, but scattered showers and a few storms will continue. Highs by next Friday will be back in the upper 70s.

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