Hurricane Charley devastated parts of Central Florida 20 years ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve lived in Florida for a while, Tuesday is an anniversary you may remember well.

Tuesday marks 20 years since Florida was impacted by Hurricane Charley.

It’s a storm that brought catastrophic impacts across Florida.

Charley rapidly intensified before making landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Florida.

It then moved northeast, going directly over Orlando before passing over New Smyrna Beach as a Category 1 hurricane.

