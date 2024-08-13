Puerto Rico prepares for flooding rain, strong wind from Tropical Storm Ernesto

PUERTO RICO — Tropical Storm Ernesto will continue strengthening as it moves closer to Puerto Rico.

Center of Ernesto Near Guadeloupe in the Leeward Islands.

Ernesto is forecast to impact the islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Thanks to a front along the east coast of the U.S., Ernesto is forecast to recurve into the Atlantic and remain east of FL.

Our coast will see increasing swells late this week into the weekend, which will pose a heightened risk for rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor all tropical activity in the Atlantic and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

