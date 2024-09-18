Storm chances increase Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will be higher in Central Florida on Wednesday.

Our area will have a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon.

Coastal areas of Central Florida could see more rain and storm activity.

Afternoon storm chances will stay around 40% to 30% for the rest of the week.

The high temperature in Orlando should also reach around 90 degrees for the rest of the week.

Sunday marks the first day of fall.

