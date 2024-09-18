Making a splash: SEA Life Aquarium to open attraction at LEGOLAND Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A local aquarium will have its attraction at LEGOLAND in Florida.

SEA Life Florida Aquarium, which has a location in Orlando, is known for its sea creatures, from dolphins to stingrays.

From Sept. 21 through Sept. 25, LEGOLAND Florida guests can sign a steel beam that will be placed inside the new building.

People can also support marine life by donating to the SEA LIFE TRUST.

The 900-pound steel beam is the last piece of construction before the aquarium opens early in 2025.

Guests can visit the construction site at the park in Winter Haven.

Even if you can’t make it to the “Sealed with Steel” event, you can still contribute by donating to the website.

