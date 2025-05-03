Workers urge drivers to slow down after deadly crash involving FDOT surveyor’s

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We’re learning the name of the truck driver accused of hitting and killing two Florida Department of Transportation surveyors then driving away on I-95 Friday morning.

FHP says Hassan Abdirahaman Sheikh Ali is facing two counts of hit and run involving death.

Hours after allegedly driving away from a deadly crash site on I-95 in Palm Bay—Florida Highway Patrol troopers nab their guy. 130 miles away from the scene.

“The subject came to a stop, so he obviously had knowledge that he had hit somebody. He stopped for a second and then took off and just kept going, and he put the pedal to the metal,” said Lt. Channing Taylor

The crash happened just before 10 Friday morning near mile marker 172 on the southbound side. Florida Department of Transportation saying late Friday afternoon it was two of their surveyors doing work for a planned resurfacing project.

“They’re out there trying to do survey work, trying to make a living, and it’s just no need for this,” said Lt. Taylor.

Debris from the crash helped them track down Ali and his tractor trailer in Palm Beach County. Investigators say he’s not cooperating.

“He’s not being very cooperative with us. The company, on the other hand, is being very cooperative. They’re very cooperative with us, they’re incredibly sorry about the loss of the two workers,” said Lt. Taylor.

Dangers lurk on the side of the road for many people. Stranded drivers. First responders. And tow truck drivers.

“Nobody pays attention. You know you’re supposed to slow down and move over,” said Adam Clark, owner of Junk Man’s Towing.

Clark says it’s sad knowing people were killed while doing their job. A fear he has knowing he’s always in potentially, harm’s way.

“Getting somewhere two minutes earlier is not worth somebody’s life,” said Clark.

His message to drivers— slow down.

“There’s not always room to get over, to get out of the way, but slowing down, paying more closely attention, moving six or eight inches over or ten inches over, is, could mean someone’s life,” said Clark.

Ali will be in court Saturday morning for his first appearance.

