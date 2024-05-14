Central Florida forecast: One round of strong storms moves out as another disturbance approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Midday storms will exit Brevard County before mid-afternoon Tuesday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The chance for additional severe storms will remain as the system moves out of Central Florida before conditions quiet down through the late afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.

The next disturbance is forecast to approach overnight with chances for scattered rain, downpours, lightning, and potentially severe storms Wednesday morning and afternoon.

READ: Boeing reschedules first crewed launch of Starliner to perform additional testing

The rain is expected to finally taper away by Wednesday evening before things heat up for the rest of the week.

Wednesday Highs

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower to mid-80s across most of Central Florida, with forecasts in the lower 90s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The weekend is expected to get off to a quiet start, but chances for rain will increase by Sunday when the next system moves into the area.

READ: City of Orlando approves stormwater fees rate hike

Saturday appears to be the calmer, more beach-friendly day of the upcoming weekend.

That next storm system will begin to develop through Sunday afternoon, with more rain chances arriving later Sunday into Monday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group