City of Orlando approves stormwater fees rate hike

ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite much opposition, Orlando residents will soon be paying higher stormwater utility fees.

In a 5 to 1 vote Monday, Orlando City Council approved a proposal to increase those fees.

City officials said rates have not changed since 2008.

PREVIOUS: Annual 'stormwater utility fees' could rise 46 percent for some city of Orlando residents

Most commissioners felt the move was necessary to address an increasing demand on the city’s infrastructure and said as Orlando’s population grows, so do the challenges of stormwater runoff, pollution, and flooding.

The tiered fee increase will happen over the next four years.

