Annual ‘stormwater utility fees’ could rise 46 percent for some city of Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando wants to raise its annual Stormwater Utility Fee, and some residents are not happy about it.

The increases haven’t been approved yet but would apply across the city.

Residents paying the highest fee could see a 46 percent increase in 2025.

If approved the fees would continue to increase through 2028. The single-family households paying the highest rates could see a 131 percent increase over the next 4 years.

“It’s criminal… My pay hasn’t gone up 131 percent. What are they using all the money for?” said Vista Lakes resident Michael Schmick.

Read: Margaritas, music & more: SeaWorld Orlando to host Cinco de Mayo fiesta

According to a notice Schmick received, his fee will go from $137.85 this year to just over $202 in 2025. It will eventually grow to $318.63 by 2028.

That is the same increase 81-year-old army veteran James Hunter could see as well. Hunter learned about the proposed fee increase Wednesday, but said the increase is more than he can afford.

“On a fixed income I just don’t want to pay any more money,” said Hunter, “I don’t know just what the money is going to be spent on and I’d like to get some more information.”

A city spokesperson explained the fee will vary based on property type and size and is calculated based on something known as “impervious surface area,” which measures how water runs-off your home and contributes to the larger stormwater system.

Read: ‘Loss of community:’ Orlando TikTok star worries about career as app jeopardized

According to the spokesperson, “impervious surface area” calculates the surface area of your property that does not allow water to pass through to the soil including rooftops, driveways, parking lots and streets.

The spokesperson said the fee has been in place since 1989 and has not increased for more than 15 years but funds various stormwater, floodwater, and water quality improvements throughout the city.

“Over the past decade, a number of factors have placed demand on the current stormwater infrastructure, including community growth and multiple storm systems that brought unprecedented, historic rainfall and flooding. The fee increase will help Orlando maintain its existing infrastructure and lakes to continue to serve the growing community.” said Ashley Papagani, spokesperson for the City of Orlando.

Read: SEE: Oakland’s century-old ‘Bin Laden’ mansion torn down

According to Papagani, the rate is the same for all neighborhoods and areas of the city. The fee is billed annually as a non-ad valorem assessment on the property tax bill.

To help educate the public, the city will be sending out a second notice answering common questions about the fee and explaining how every household will be impacted.

There will also be a public meeting on the proposed fee at 5:30 on May 8 on the 9th floor of city hall.

A public hearing and final vote on the rates is scheduled for May 13th.

You can see the proposed fee schedule below:

Annual ‘stormwater utility fees’ could rise 46 percent for some city of Orlando residents

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group