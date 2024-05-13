Man, 33, vanishes from Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it is searching for a missing 33-year-old man.

Thomas Ray Newman was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Newman was last spotted at Northeast 114th Avenue Road and Northeast Highway 315 in the Fort McCoy neighborhood.

Investigators said that Newman was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, a green ball cap and sandals.

Read: Florida girl waterskiing with family killed by hit-and-run boat driver

Deputies said Newman suffers from cognitive impairment and may wander long distances without realizing his location.

If anyone has information about Newman’s whereabouts, call 911.

See a map of his last known location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group