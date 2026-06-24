ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After more than 14 years, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the 2012 murder of Ying Sun, thanks to advancements in DNA technology and continued investigative efforts.

Sun was killed during an armed robbery at the former China Wok restaurant on North Pine Hills Road in September 2012.

The case remained unsolved for years before detectives with the OCSO Cold Case Unit revisited the evidence using modern DNA testing and analysis techniques.

Investigators said DNA evidence recovered from clothing, gloves, and money collected during the original investigation helped link 48-year-old Calvin Washington to the crime.

0 of 9 DNA evidence leads to arrest in 14-year-old Orange County cold case murder After more than 14 years, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the 2012 murder of Ying Sun DNA evidence leads to arrest in 14-year-old Orange County cold case murder After more than 14 years, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the 2012 murder of Ying Sun (Apple Photos Clean Up) DNA evidence leads to arrest in 14-year-old Orange County cold case murder After more than 14 years, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the 2012 murder of Ying Sun DNA evidence leads to arrest in 14-year-old Orange County cold case murder After more than 14 years, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the 2012 murder of Ying Sun DNA evidence leads to arrest in 14-year-old Orange County cold case murder After more than 14 years, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the 2012 murder of Ying Sun DNA evidence leads to arrest in 14-year-old Orange County cold case murder After more than 14 years, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the 2012 murder of Ying Sun DNA evidence leads to arrest in 14-year-old Orange County cold case murder After more than 14 years, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the 2012 murder of Ying Sun DNA evidence leads to arrest in 14-year-old Orange County cold case murder After more than 14 years, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the 2012 murder of Ying Sun

Detectives subsequently secured an arrest warrant charging Washington with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Washington is currently imprisoned for 30 years due to a different violent crime in Ocala, where he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and stabbed a neighbor who tried to intervene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated that the arrest provides long-anticipated answers for Sun’s family and underscores the role of advancing forensic technology in solving cold cases.

“We are grateful for our detectives’ efforts to bring answers to the Sun family and to help ensure a violent criminal remains off our streets,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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