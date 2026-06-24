John Morgan launches Common Ground Party for disengaged Americans

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, has announced the launch of his new third political party, “The Common Ground Party,” which aims to represent Americans who feel ignored by the two major political parties.

The party’s name was chosen from over 35,000 submissions in a contest that offered a $100,000 prize.

I have an announcement to make today… pic.twitter.com/g1FXy4PVTR — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 24, 2026

Morgan, who has led bipartisan constitutional amendments in Florida, thinks many Americans seek a practical alternative to today’s political climate.

Morgan says that the party will focus on registering people for the new political party.

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