Local

John Morgan launches Common Ground Party for disengaged Americans

John Morgan Launches ‘Common Ground Party’

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Usa,Flag.,Background How people are supporting local with products made in the USA (Wall to wall/Shutterstock / Wall to wall)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, has announced the launch of his new third political party, “The Common Ground Party,” which aims to represent Americans who feel ignored by the two major political parties.

The party’s name was chosen from over 35,000 submissions in a contest that offered a $100,000 prize.

Morgan, who has led bipartisan constitutional amendments in Florida, thinks many Americans seek a practical alternative to today’s political climate.

Morgan says that the party will focus on registering people for the new political party.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read