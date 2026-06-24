Titusville police chief terminated after crash involving city vehicle

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police Chief John Lau was terminated Wednesday after a crash involving a city vehicle in Brevard County, city officials said.

City Manager Tom Abbate said Lau was terminated following a preliminary administrative review of violations of city personnel policy.

According to a termination letter from Abbate to Lau, the termination was effective immediately and with cause. The letter said Lau violated the city’s drug and alcohol policy by refusing to submit to a drug test.

The city said the Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident involving Lau on Tuesday night in Brevard County.

According to the city, Lau was involved in a vehicle crash while operating a city vehicle.

Deputy Chief Tyler Wright has been appointed interim police chief and will oversee department operations during the transition, according to the city.

Additional information about the crash has not been released.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

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