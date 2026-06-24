Weather warnings issued as strong storms move through Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The National Weather Service has issued weather warnings in multiple Central Florida counties.

Active Alerts

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for central Brevard county until 3:15 PM.

This includes Melbourne and Satellite Beach.

Movement is east at 25 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

BREVARD COUNTY 315 WARNING

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A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southern Orange and northern Osceola counties until 3:00 PM.

This includes St. Cloud.

Movement is southeast at 20 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong to severe storms remain possible across Central Florida through the afternoon hours.

This includes Orlando and Kissimmee.

Movement is southeast at 15 mph.

T’Storm Warning A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southern Orange and northern Osceola counties until 2:30 PM.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

EXPIRED ALERTS

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for central Brevard and northeastern Osceola counties until 2:45 PM.

This includes Rockledge and Cocoa.

Movement is east at 20 mph.

T’Storm Warning A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southern Orange and northern Osceola counties until 2:30 PM.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

More strong-to-severe storms are possible across Central Florida through the afternoon hours.

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