Heritage High School teacher booked on sex-crime charges involving 17-year-old

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay teacher is facing several charges after police said she had sexual contact with a 17-year-old.

Palm Bay police arrested 41-year-old Michelle Lynn Hancock on Tuesday, according to court records.

An arrest affidavit said officers were called early Tuesday to the area of Dorchester Road NW and Ixora Avenue NW after a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Police said officers found Hancock and a 17-year-old boy inside the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Hancock was a special education teacher at Heritage High School in Palm Bay. Investigators said the teen was not one of her students, but she had taught his brother and had helped the teen with schoolwork.

The affidavit said the teen told investigators he and Hancock had been communicating by text message and had met several times.

Hancock is facing charges including engaging in sexual conduct with a student by an authority figure, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, unlawful lewd or lascivious touching and traveling to meet a minor.

Court records show Hancock was booked into the Brevard County jail.

Channel 9 has reached out to Brevard Public Schools for more information about Hancock’s employment status.

This story is developing. Check back and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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