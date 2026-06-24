Air Supply’s A Matter of Time Tour comes to Daytona Beach in 2027

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Air Supply is coming to Daytona Beach next year.

The soft rock duo will bring its A Matter of Time Tour to Peabody Auditorium on Friday, Jan. 22, 2027.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $49.50 to $124.50, plus applicable fees.

Air Supply is celebrating more than 50 years together. The duo is known for hits including “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Every Woman in the World” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.”

The tour supports “A Matter of Time,” the duo’s first studio album in 15 years.

Tickets are available through AXS.com, the Peabody Auditorium website and the Peabody Auditorium box office.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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