Orange County Animal Services urges adoption as dog population surges past 200

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is calling on residents to step up and help ease overcrowding as the shelter continues to see rising intake numbers, particularly among dogs.

The shelter reports it is currently caring for more than 300 animals, with dogs accounting for about 200 of them.

Staff says that the number continues to grow daily as strays are brought in, animals are abandoned, or owners are forced to surrender pets they can no longer care for.

In an effort to keep families and pets together whenever possible, the shelter says it offers a diversion program designed to help residents in need.

That includes resources such as pet food assistance and access to veterinary care for those struggling to keep their animals.

Despite those efforts, officials say they are already seeing a growing list of owner surrenders expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Shelter staff is now emphasizing that pet overpopulation is not just a shelter issue, but a community-wide challenge.

They are urging residents to consider adoption, fostering, and other alternatives before bringing animals to the shelter, including efforts to rehome pets directly or reunite found animals with their owners.

Officials are also reminding the public that adoption fees have been reduced throughout the summer in an effort to encourage more people to open their homes to animals in need.

The shelter is encouraging residents to remember that even small actions can make a difference, whether that means adopting one animal, fostering a pet temporarily, or sharing information about animals in need of homes.

As intake continues, staff say community involvement is critical to preventing overcrowding and ensuring animals receive the care and placement they need.

Residents interested in adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating are encouraged to contact the shelter directly for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group