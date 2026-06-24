Teen on e-scooter killed in hit-and-run crash in Melbourne, troopers say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Troopers in Brevard County are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash from over the weekend.

A 15-year-old boy from Melbourne died after a hit-and-run crash involving an electric scooter on Father’s Day.

The deadly crash happened around 3:50 a.m. at Viera Boulevard and Independence Avenue in Brevard County.

The victim was pronounced dead at Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The vehicle that struck the teenager was identified as a 2009 Hyundai Genesis and fled the scene after the crash, troopers said.

Troopers said a vehicle matching the description and with damage consistent with the crash was located approximately 1.5 miles south of the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

Troopers said the crash remains an active criminal investigation.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group