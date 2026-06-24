Florida says CVS practices may be raising prescription costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched an investigation into CVS, accusing the pharmacy giant of practices that could be driving smaller pharmacies out of business across the state.

According to Uthmeier, CVS owns a large pharmacy benefit management company, which helps oversee prescription drug programs.

The attorney general alleges CVS is using that company to steer patients toward CVS pharmacies instead of allowing them to freely choose where to fill their prescriptions.

Uthmeier says the alleged practice is contributing to the growth of “pharmacy deserts” in some Florida communities, where residents have limited access to nearby pharmacies.

He also claims the actions are leading to higher prescription drug costs for consumers.

As part of the investigation, the state has demanded thousands of documents related to CVS’s prescription drug and pharmacy operations.

Florida officials say CVS has until July 28 to provide the requested records.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no formal findings have been announced.

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