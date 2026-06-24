Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Northern California

CALIFORNIA — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Northern California on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened at 11:10 a.m. EDT near Redwood Valley, California. That is north of San Francisco and Sacramento in rural Mendocino County.

The quake was centered about 7 miles north of Redwood Valley near the Mendocino National Forest, according to the USGS. It had a depth of about 5 miles.

A magnitude 2.5 aftershock was reported about seven minutes later.

Thousands of people reported feeling the earthquake, including in parts of the Bay Area, Sacramento and as far away as Carson City, Nevada.

The quake also triggered California’s MyShake alert system, sending alerts to some residents more than 100 miles away.

Some damage and power outages were reported in Mendocino County. There were no immediate reports of major injuries.

The USGS said there is little to no risk of landslides or ground liquefaction in the area.

The chance of a larger earthquake remains low, according to the USGS. The agency estimated there is less than a 1% chance of an earthquake greater than magnitude 6 in the area over the next week.

Smaller aftershocks are more likely.

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