Margaritas, music & more: SeaWorld Orlando to host Cinco de Mayo fiesta

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors to SeaWorld Orlando can experience the spirit of Mexico with a special celebration.

The theme park will hold a fiesta for Cinco de Mayo during the Seven Seas Food Festival from April 25 through May 5.

Guests with park admission can enjoy a party in the street, a DJ dance party, live music and Mexican flavors.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., entertainers, including stilt walkers and bands, will fill Wild Arctic Plaza with energy and traditional music.

Read: SeaWorld Orlando debuts new 5K run; see the prizes

Mexican cuisine will include beer, festive cocktails and limited-time dishes like the beef barbacoa tostada and the Frozen Blood Orange Patrón Margarita. Guests can sample these Mexican flavors from 11:30 a.m. until the park closes.

The Seven Seas Food Festival takes guests on a culinary journey around the world.

This is also part of the park’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 SeaWorld Orlando Cinco de Mayo fiesta The theme park will hold a fiesta for Cinco de Mayo during the Seven Seas Food Festival. (SeaWorld Orlando /SeaWorld Orlando)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group