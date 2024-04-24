Margaritas, music & more: SeaWorld Orlando to host Cinco de Mayo fiesta

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors to SeaWorld Orlando can experience the spirit of Mexico with a special celebration.
The theme park will hold a fiesta for Cinco de Mayo during the Seven Seas Food Festival from April 25 through May 5.
Guests with park admission can enjoy a party in the street, a DJ dance party, live music and Mexican flavors.
From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., entertainers, including stilt walkers and bands, will fill Wild Arctic Plaza with energy and traditional music.
Mexican cuisine will include beer, festive cocktails and limited-time dishes like the beef barbacoa tostada and the Frozen Blood Orange Patrón Margarita. Guests can sample these Mexican flavors from 11:30 a.m. until the park closes.
The Seven Seas Food Festival takes guests on a culinary journey around the world.
This is also part of the park’s 60th anniversary celebration.
