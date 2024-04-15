SeaWorld Orlando debuts new 5K run; see the prizes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando on Monday announced the debut of the Inaugural Seven Seas Food Festival 5K Fun Run in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the opening of its sister park in San Diego.

Runners of all ages are invited to run, skip, jog or stroll through the park’s pathways May 4.

The Fun Run will have people run through iconic attractions, including Sesame Street Land, Orca Stadium, Infinity Falls, Mako Coaster, Shark Plaza, Dolphin Stadium, Key West and Wild Arctic.

The park will also have a Kids Run designed for children ages seven and under.

Along the children’s route, runners will encounter photo opportunities and special surprises.

Runners can also buy a discounted day-of ticket to enjoy the park.

The first 200 registered participants will also receive a complimentary Seven Seas Food Festival 5-punch food and beverage lanyard, valid during event days through May 19.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers of the 5K run.

Awards include the following prizes:

1st Place: Gold SeaWorld Annual Pass to SeaWorld Orlando

2nd Place: Silver SeaWorld Annual Pass to SeaWorld Orlando

3rd Place: Bronze SeaWorld Annual Pass to SeaWorld Orlando

Click here for more information about the 5k run.

