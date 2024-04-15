Magic are headed to the playoffs: Here’s how to score tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic secured a spot Sunday in the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Magic’s huge 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks earned them a No. 5 seed.

Orlando Magic first round playoff tickets go on sale to the public Monday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Two ways to get tickets for games being played at the Kia Center include:

At the Kia Center box office on Church Street

Online at OrlandoMagic.com

The Magic are encouraging fans to sign up online for early ticket access.

Season ticket holders are given priority for playoff tickets.

In the first of a seven-game series, the Magic will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in Cleveland.

A time for the April 20 game has not yet been announced.

The Magic last made it to the NBA playoffs in 2020.

