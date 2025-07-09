Attorney sues Groveland City Council over Council Members suspension for controversial post

, Fla. — Attorney Anthony Sabatini has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Groveland City Council member Judith Fike after her suspension related to a controversial social media post.

Councilwoman Judith Fike was suspended following a controversial social media post that some called hateful.

During the meeting, Vice Mayor Gaines presented an example of the post, describing it as depicting former President Ronald Reagan ‘babysitting’ former President Barack Obama, who is portrayed as an ape.

Councilwoman Fike defended herself against the accusations, arguing that they were unfair.

Sabatini’s lawsuit asserts that the council lacks the authority to suspend Fike and is now contesting the city in court.

