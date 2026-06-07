Police identify and take into custody the suspect in an Orange City shooting at Market Place Plaza

UPDATE:

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — The Orange City Police Department has identified and taken into custody the shooter in the Market Place Plaza shooting on June 6.

In a press release, OCPD obtained a warrant and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect will be transported to the Volusia County Jail later today.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Orange City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at Market Place Plaza on June 6, 2026.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance that escalated into gunfire at approximately 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, a 46-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and the suspects, who were strangers, engaged in a verbal altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

During the altercation, a male passenger of a vehicle fired at the victim, striking him. The suspects fled the area immediately following the shooting.

The suspects left in a black four-door Mazda. The shooter is described as a Hispanic male, and the driver is described as a white female.

The case remains an active investigation.

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