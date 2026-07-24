Recall alert: Half a million Ford Broncos recalled

Ford has recalled more than half a million Bronco and Bronco Raptor SUVs because of a risk of engine compartment fires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall affects 565,691 vehicles from the 2021 to 2026 model years.

The engine compartment wiring harness may become damaged and short-circuit.

Dealers will install sheathing over the wiring with the work done at no cost.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after Aug. 24, but can contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S55.

The SUVs’ vehicle identification numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website.

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