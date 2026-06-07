Major crash on I-4 Eastbound causes major delays in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is on the scene of a reported major multi-vehicle crash on Orange County’s I-four Eastbound lanes.

Currently, the crash has blocked two left lanes and is causing major delays, as per FDOT’s latest update. The incident happened shortly after 1:35 p.m. on June 7, prompting emergency crews to respond quickly to clear the debris.

Stay tuned to Channel nine for further updates on this developing situation.

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