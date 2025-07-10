Deputies investigate overnight homicide in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday.

Investigators said a man in his 30s was shot and killed at the intersection of 18th Street and South Nashville Avenue early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 2 a.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts by deputies and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is in its early stages, and authorities have not released further information at this time.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

