Winter Park restaurant Prato assures ‘revitalization’ following health violations

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The popular Italian restaurant Prato was forced to close down Tuesday after the state found multiple health code violations that includes rodents, birds and insects.

It didn’t stay closed long, as a follow-up inspection allowed Prato to reopen Wednesday.

Park Lights Hospitality, the restaurant group that owns Prato, responded to the closure, said the Michelin Guide-listed eatery received a "clean bill of health" and more revisions are on the way.

Here is the entire statement:

"On Tuesday, we encountered an unexpected incident that prompted us to work closely and transparently with the health department. We closed for the evening to thoroughly address the situation and ensure complete compliance. By 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, following a thorough inspection, we received a clean bill of health and resumed normal operations. While incidents like this occur in our industry, we believe they should not happen here. We hold ourselves to a higher standard than what is required and are committed to going above and beyond simple compliance. We are dedicated to maintaining those high standards for our guests, our team, and the community we love and have been honored to serve for the past 14 years. Additionally, we are embarking on a broader revitalization of the restaurant to set the stage for another 14 years of service and will share those details soon. We are open and ready to welcome you today and for many more years to come. Thank you for your continued support and the opportunity to earn back your trust."

