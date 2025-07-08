Precautionary boil water advisory issued in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the County Road 535 area in Orange County following a water main break on Tuesday.

Orange County Utilities is advising affected customers to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

The advisory is a precautionary measure as there is currently no evidence of contamination.

The water main break near County Road 535 and Winter Garden Vineland Road blocked two southbound lanes on County Road 535 near Apopka Vineland Road.

Crews work to stabilize it.

Orange County Utilities will test for at least two days after repairs, with an update on the advisory expected by Thursday, July 10.

Residents can call the Boil Water Hotline at 407-254-9670 for updates, and Orange County Utilities customers can check specific addresses by calling 407-836-2777. The utilities team is addressing the water main break and will provide updates as testing continues.

Residents should follow advisory precautions until resolved.

