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Central Florida Zoo sloth Bandit dies after arriving in critical condition

Bandit, one of 13 sloths recently taken in by the zoo, was humanely euthanized after his condition rapidly declined despite intensive care.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Central Florida Zoo sloth Bandit dies after arriving in critical condition Bandit, one of 13 sloths recently taken in by the zoo, was humanely euthanized after his condition rapidly declined despite intensive care.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

PALM BAY, Fla. — Officials at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens say one of the 13 sloths recently taken into their care has died.

The zoo announced that Bandit was among 13 sloths accepted for treatment in the Sloth World case, but has been in critical condition since arriving.

Zoo officials reported that Bandit exhibited severe lethargy, dehydration, nutritional and electrolyte imbalances, and gastrointestinal issues.

Veterinary and animal care teams consistently administered treatments such as assisted feedings, fluid therapy, blood monitoring, glucose, and vitamin supplements. Despite these efforts, the zoo reported that Bandit’s condition stayed fragile and worsened quickly.

Staff ultimately made the decision to humanely euthanize the animal.

The remaining 12 sloths are in stable condition, according to the zoo, and continue to receive ongoing care.

Zoo officials say more updates will be provided as they become available.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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