Mayor Demings celebrates grand opening of Whispering Oaks affordable housing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders celebrated the opening of Whispering Oaks, a new affordable housing community successfully funded by the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Mayor Jerry Demings, along with other officials, stepped inside the units this morning to get a firsthand look. This lovely community is located off Silver Star and Hiawassee Roads in West Orange County.

Families residing here can earn up to 80 percent of the area’s median income, making quality housing accessible for many.

In the words of Mayor Jerry Demings, “Through those public and private partnerships... many families in our community.”

This initiative is part of a heartfelt, multi-million-dollar effort to help address our local housing challenges.

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