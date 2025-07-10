Marcos Lopez: More alleged gambling houses raided in connection with suspended sheriff

CLERMONT, Fla. — Channel 9 has learned more about the alleged gambling houses authorities are investigating in connection with suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

Statewide prosecutors have released court documents revealing addresses and business names connected to the investigation.

The investigation has uncovered multiple locations in Lake County, including Dreamers Arcade, which was raided by Lake County deputies last August.

Authorities seized roughly 100 machines and $45,000 in cash from the illegal internet gambling house.

The court documents mark the first time these gambling locations have been officially connected to the investigation into illegal gambling operations tied to Lopez.

Other locations under scrutiny include sites in Leesburg, Tavares, and Bellview.

The investigation is extensive, reaching beyond Central Florida to the state of Wyoming, where there are significant connections between the gambling houses listed in the documents.

Prosecutors have prepared a list of evidence, including business records, phone records, property records, and permits, which will be handed over to Lopez’s attorneys.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

