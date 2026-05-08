Morgan Wallen concert at UF to set new standard for accessibility with live audio description

, Fla. — A Morgan Wallen concert on May 15 at the University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will feature live audio description for a blind attendee. This marks the first time live audio description will take place at the stadium for a concert, enhancing accessibility at a large-scale event.

This accommodation, highlighted by New Vision for Independence, is believed to be among the first of its kind for a major stadium touring show in the United States.

The Audio Description Initiative, a nonprofit organization, is providing the live narration. ADI worked in partnership with the University of Florida Athletic Association to make this accommodation possible.

Professional audio describer Stasha Boyd of ADI will provide live narration during the concert. Boyd will describe visual elements, including stage movement, lighting, and crowd interaction.

CEO Chantel Buck at New Vision for Independence emphasized the broader implications of this effort. “This isn’t just about one concert—it’s about raising the bar for what accessibility should look like everywhere,” Buck said. She added, “People who are blind deserve full, meaningful experiences in every part of life, including live entertainment. When we expect more and advocate boldly, we don’t just remove barriers—we change what’s possible.”

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