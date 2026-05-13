High school marching bands may soon earn extra credit in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida high school marching band students may soon receive extra credit for their practice hours.

A bill headed to the state governor’s desk would allow two years of marching band to count toward both physical education and performing arts requirements for a diploma.

The proposed legislation aims to provide academic recognition for the rigorous physical and artistic demands of marching band programs.

This change specifically applies to high school diplomas in Florida.

Supporters of the bill argue that marching band is physically demanding for students.

The bill is currently headed to the Florida governor’s desk for further action.

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